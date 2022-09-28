Market research by IBM suggests that 85 per cent of companies surveyed in India have adopted the hybrid cloud, which can drive digital transformation. However, most of them struggle with the complexity of making all their cloud environments work together.

Organisations face skill gaps, security challenges, and compliance obstacles. This can create blind spots and put data at risk, it said. The IBM Transformation Index: State of Cloud survey showed that only 30 per cent of Indian respondents manage their hybrid cloud environments holistically.

The survey says, only 39 per cent of Indian respondents said that they have been proved of the benefits of cloud and are now focused on using it more fully. However, 76 percent of those surveyed think it’s difficult to realise digital transformation’s full potential without a hybrid cloud strategy.

‘Focus on bridging gaps’

Viswanath Ramaswamy, Vice-President, Technology, IBM Technology Sales, IBM India/South Asia, said, “Indian organisations must quickly take stock of where they are on their cloud journey and focus on bridging the gaps related to skills, security, compliance, among others. A pragmatic holistic approach to hybrid cloud can drive immense business value by accelerating innovation, improving cost efficiency and increasing productivity.”

The report said, 66 percent of respondents say their team lacks the skills needed to be proficient in managing cloud applications. Additionally, exposure to cyber threats continues to lurk despite embracing security techniques. 37 per cent of respondents in India cited security as the top barrier for integrated workloads across environments.

With regulations on the rise, so too are compliance challenges. 57 per cent of respondents believe that ensuring compliance in the cloud is too difficult and 33 per cent cite regulatory compliance issues as key barriers to integrating workloads across private and public IT environments.

The survey was conducted online in 12 countries (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, India, Japan, China, Brazil, Spain, Singapore, Australia) It was conducted among 3,014 IT and business professionals.