Skipper Limited has signed deal worth ₹2,570 crore with BSNL to put up ground-based telecom towers in Odisha and Rajasthan

Announcing the deal, the power transmission and distribution structures manufacturer said it is to supply and erect ground-based telecom towers in Odisha and Rajasthan. The project is part of the government‘s initiative to deliver 4G connection as part of 4G saturation project in places where no mobile communication exists or only 2G/ 3G connectivity pervades.

The project will be executed under capex and opex model over five years and shall be extendable to another five years in the India’s uncovered villages under the 4G saturation project, it said.

Funded by the exchequer of the GoI’s USOF (Universal Service Obligation Fund), a ₹55,000 crore strong cash reserve meant for providing connectivity in rural and remote areas, the project will be carried out utilising the natively developed 4G Stack.

Commenting on the project developments Sajan Kumar Bansal, Managing Director, Skipper Limited said “With the establishment of the towers, there will be a plethora of services that can be inundated to the rural population like e-governance services, banking services, telemedicine, Tele-education etc through mobile broadband and which will eventually promote employment in rural areas as well.”

