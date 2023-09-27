Ukraine’s largest airline, SkyUp Airlines, and its Maltese subsidiary, SkyUp Malta, have selected IBS Software for their commercial operations. IBS Software, a global leader of SaaS solutions for the travel and cargo industry, provides a digitally native passenger services system (PSS) to allow SkyUp to overhaul its previous platform and deliver greater flexibility, as it recommences scheduled flights.

SkyUp, a digital-first airline, has attracted widespread attention for its innovative actions since the start of the war, including the evacuation of its aircraft from closed airspace, its pivot to become an ACMI provider, and most recently achieving an Air Operator Certificate in Malta, so the airline can operate anywhere in Europe.

As SkyUp Airlines gears up to restart full-scale operations in the EU, following its temporary stint as an ACMI and charter airline, transforming its inhouse IT system into a world-class PSS is a significant part of its journey.

IBS Software’s cloud and NDC-native PSS platform will enable SkyUp to react to changing market conditions, giving them the ability to dynamically price fares and ancillary services, and handle continuous pricing via a multitude of distribution channels. The new platform also allows SkyUp to run both its core airline and Maltese subsidiary from one platform, enabling the airline to feed their in-house tour operator and rapidly expanding partner network of travel agencies via their direct channel.

Lyudmyla Slobodianiuk, CCO of SkyUp Airlines, said: “IBS Software’s cloud-native PSS will provide a platform for us to move quickly and adapt to changing market conditions. We are convinced the partnership will be an important foundation for future success.”

Benjamin Simmons, Vice-President and Regional Head of Europe and Africa at IBS Software said, “it is an honour to work with such a resilient and innovative airline as it continues to transform its business to overcome the adversity of both Covid and war. By supporting its commitment to replace legacy systems with next generation technology to serve its customers, we look forward to supporting SkyUp, as it starts a new and exciting chapter in its history.”