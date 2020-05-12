Slack announces major updates for its iPhone app

Slack on Monday announced a redesigned iPhone app in the update notes on Apple’s app store ahead of the official launch.

The app has multiple changes including an all-new navigation bar at the bottom of the app. The redesign looks similar to that rolled out for the beta version of the app on Android earlier this month.

The new update makes the app a “simpler, more organized” Slack with major UI modifications.

The catching feature is the navigation bar at the bottom of the app. The navigation bar contains a Home view for user’s sidebar, a Direct messages (DMs) button, mentions, and a ‘You’ section for users to set their status/preferences on mobile.

Other features added

Slack has also added a new “Compose” button in the bottom right corner to make it easier for users to create new messages

Apart from this, the app will have a lightning bolt icon under the message box to give users quick access to shortcuts. This has been done to simplify tasks such as setting reminders, starting workflows and accessing one’s favourite apps in channels and conversations, the company said.

The app has also redesigned the swiping feature, making it more streamlined.

“There was a lot of swiping back and forth to get places,” the company said in its update notes. “We’ve simplified that: Now, swiping right will reveal your workspace and preferences, and swiping left will get you back to the last conversation you were in.”

The mobile app redesign on Android and iPhone comes after the messaging platform had rolled out its “biggest ever” desktop redesign in March according to a report by The Verge.

Slack’s desktop redesign came about with an all-new sidebar that supported the grouping of messages, channels, and apps into collapsible sections.

The iPhone redesign will be rolled out more broadly soon as Slack has already detailed the new features of the update in the App Store.