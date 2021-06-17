Slack introduces scheduled send feature

Slack is rolling out a new scheduled send feature for messages on the platform. With this, users can schedule important messages that are to be sent at a later date and time.

“When you have an important message to share in Slack but it’s not the best time to send it quite yet, you can schedule it. Select a date and time in the future and rest assured your message will be sent whether you are at your desk or on the go,” Slack said on its support page.

On desktop as well as mobile, users will see an arrow icon next to the send button when they compose a message. They can click on this arrow icon to see a drop-down menu to schedule the message. They can choose a date and time from the list or select a custom time to set their own.

Users can also view, edit, and manage their scheduled messages any time before they are sent. They can edit, reschedule message or send the message. Users can also cancel a schedule and save messages to drafts or delete a message.

On Desktop, users can see all their scheduled messages from the Scheduled section at the top of their left sidebar. They can hover over a message and select an icon in the top-right corner to take an action.

On mobile, the Scheduled section can be accessed from the Home tab. From there, they can tap and hold a message and select an icon from the list to take an action.