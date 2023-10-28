The demand for cybersecurity professionals has decelerated, showing a 25.7 per cent decrease in job listings from September 2022 to September 2023 due to stricter regulations, frameworks, and controls, according to findings from the global matching and hiring platform, Indeed.

This trend follows a surge in the need for cybersecurity experts during the pandemic. Cybersecurity job opportunities grew 81 per cent from 2019 to 2022.

Bengaluru leads the country’s cybersecurity job market with a 23.11 per cent share. This dominance can be attributed to its position as the country’s primary IT hub, and a dense tech landscape that includes numerous IT firms and start-ups, increasing the potential for cyber threats and attacks.

Also read: Cybersecurity a hyper-growth area for IBM India: CTO Gurnani

Other Tier-1 cities include Delhi-NCR (7.95 per cent), Mumbai (6.44 per cent), Pune (5.88 per cent), Chennai (5.26 per cent) and Hyderabad (4.95 per cent).

Also read: Almost half of cyber crime cases since 2020 have been linked to UPI

“The current dip in job postings is a transient phase, and highlights the industry’s ability to adapt and evolve. The cybersecurity sector remains a cornerstone of technological advancement. Our data reinforces that the future holds tremendous potential,” said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales for Indeed India.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit