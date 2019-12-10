Smart Institute plans to expand across India

Aided by a fresh round of funding, Smart Institute plans to expand its presence in 30 cities in the next five years.

The EdTech startup had raised $1.5 million in funding from a group of HNI investors, family offices lead by ah! Ventures, as a part of its $30 million financing round with additional plans to invest in its platform, ask.CAREERS.

The startup is a part of the Shahani Group which is into education plans to raise $15 million by Aprilv 2020. Akhil Shahani, Managing Director, The Shahani Group, said, "This institutional funding into our company indicates increased confidence among investors of the scalability of our employability model that will lead to superior career outcomes for lakhs of students.”

The Indian EdTech market is estimated to reach $ 1.9 billion by 2021.