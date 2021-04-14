Smriti Mathur named Pega India Head of People Organisation

Pegasystems Inc., a US-based software company with huge presence in India, has appointed Smriti Mathur as Senior Director and Head of People Organisation in India.

Smriti will help build a diverse and inclusive work culture, while driving a people strategy that leverages technology to meet business agility and outcomes.

“Smriti will provide strategic direction towards attracting, developing, and retaining the best talent in the industry to help build and deliver digital innovation to our clients,” Suman Reddy, Managing Director of Pegasystems India, said on Wednesday.

Prior to this, Smriti was Vice-President (Human Resources) at Deloitte, where she led talent strategy for global businesses across India, Australia, North-South Europe, and Canada.