Snapchat rolls out TikTok-like feature for its Discover Feed

Social media site Snapchat has brought a new change in its Discover feed. According to TechCrunch, Snapchat is looking at the TikTok-type interface that lets users swipe vertically to explore the public content.

However, Snapchat said the experiment is only for Snapchat Discover that caters to public profiles. It will not incorporate any changes in viewing the subsequent stories by tapping on the screen.

With the new change, the horizontal swiping motion will lead to the user exiting that particular story.

Social media consultant Matt Nirvana confirmed the change after a Twitter user pointed it out. Twitter users also shared and reshared the video of how the new feature works for Snapchat users.

Recently, Snapchat announced that it is rolling out a feature dedicated to addressing mental health and depression. The feature is called ‘Here For You’. The feature is available for Android and iOS users in India, and it contains mental health resources provided by Mariwala Health Initiative and the Manas Foundation.

The company said that the feature is part of a ‘concerted effort’ designed to educate and empower the Snapchat community “to look after themselves,”, according to an NDTV report.