Snapchat to let creators publicly display their subscriber count

Snapchat will now give creators the option to publicly display their subscriber counts.
First reported by Tubefilter, social media consultant Mike Metzler had spotted the feature and posted a screenshot of the same on Twitter.
Snap in a statement had said that the feature was introduced following feedback from its creator community.
“We’ve listened to feedback from our creator community and many of them expressed interest in having the option to show that their community on Snapchat is growing,” a Snap spokesperson said in a statement as quoted by Tubefiler and the Verge.
As part of the feature, creators can turn the option to display their subscriber count on or off.
“We understand not every creator wants to have public metrics visible to their fans. Therefore, creators can choose to toggle this metric on and off as needed in their settings,” the spokesperson said.
Snapchat has been introducing multiple features focused on creators. In September, the platform had introduced creator profiles.
“Creators will be able to experience the same benefits as our verified Snap Stars, with a permanent Profile, access to advanced analytics and more that make it easier for Snapchatters to discover new Creators, and for Creators to connect with their fans,” Snap had said in its announcement.
The social media major had said that it will be rolling out features such as highlights, story replies, insights, among others in the coming months for creators.
