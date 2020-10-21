Snapchat’s ‘Anime Style’ used over 3 billion times in first week

Forests: A profitable restoration mantra
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
Snapchat’s ‘Anime Style’ augmented reality lens has gained massive popularity since its launch, the company confirmed on Tuesday.
The AR lens lets users turn people into anime characters. The lens was used over three billion times in the first week of its launch, the company said.
“Our ‘Anime Style’ Lens powered by real-time machine learning was engaged with three billion times in its first week,” Snap said in an official release.
ALSO READ: Snap launches Lens Studio 3.2
Evan Spiegel, Snap’s Chief Executive Officer, said at the Q3 2020 earnings call on Tuesday that the company is continuing to invest in its camera and AR platforms as part of its growth strategy, citing the anime lens as an example.
“We have continued to invest in the technology that underlies our AR platform to empower new experiences for our community,” he said.
“We drew on several years of technical investment and creative experience to launch a number of extremely popular lenses this quarter. For example, our recently launched anime lens uses our Snap ML technology to turn people into anime characters in real time and our community engaged with this lens three billion times in its first week,” he said.
Snapchat has witnessed an 18 per cent year-over-year increase in the number of daily active users this quarter, at 249 million.
As of the end of Q3 2020, over 1.5 million lenses have been created by the Snapchat community through Lens Studio, the company said.
Snap’s revenue has increased by 52 per cent year-over-year to $679 million.
The growth in revenue is driven by its investments in AR and the Discover platform along with more advertising partnerships, among other factors as per an official release.
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
E-waste recovery and reuse should be stepped up as online activity grows amidst the Covid pandemic
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Diversified loan book, strong capital ratio and healthy deposit accretion make it attractive
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
₹1224 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118012361260 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...