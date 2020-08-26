Snapdeal establishes 8 new logistics hubs

Snapdeal has expanded its nationwide logistics network. It has opened eight new centres at manufacturing hubs located across various cities. The new centres are part of a pre-Diwali increase in capacity to cater to the festive spike in volumes.

The expansion is part of a decentralised network designed by Snapdeal, where its centres are located within commercial hubs inside a city to ensure faster pickup of packets from the sellers. This has become all the more important due to Covid-19 related restrictions, which at times reduce the operating hours or prohibit weekend operations in some parts of the country.

The new centres are located inside manufacturing hubs at Bahadurgarh, Rajkot, Bhiwandi, Agra, Yamuna Nagar, Noida, Mathura and Mumbai. These new centres will cater to manufacturers and sellers of decor and furnishing items like lights, curtains, bedsheets, kitchenware and apparel including sarees and ethnic wear. All these items are expected to witness high festive sales volumes due to an increase in the number of Indians preferring to buy online for convenience and safety.

Earlier this year, Snapdeal opened 15 logistics centres. With the new centres, the company now runs 23 logistics centres. Snapdeal’s logistics hubs offer dedicated facilities for the manufacturing units, including packaging of orders and online tracking for orders in transit and facilitating faster movement of packets.

“The additional logistics capacity comes ahead of the festive season sale when the volume of orders is higher. The new centres make the fulfillment process simpler for the manufacturer-sellers so that they can devote all their resources towards production,” said a Snapdeal spokesperson.

Snapdeal is aiming to add 5,000 manufacturer-sellers on its platform this year. Most of these manufacturers produce and sell daily use products like steel and copper utensils, kitchen gadgets like food processors and fashion accessories like watches and wallets.

Snapdeal has more than 5,00,000 registered sellers who together offer more than 220 million product listings. Seventy five thousand value-focused sellers joined in the last 18 months, with nearly 10,000 sellers joining during the pandemic period to expand their market reach.

Eighty five per cent of Snapdeal’s users are from non-metro cities. Snapdeal services over 26,000 pin codes across India, which includes all the metros, Tier 1 & 2 cities, and most of Tier 3 and 4 towns.