Snapdeal establishes 8 new logistics hubs

Nokia 5.3: With love from Finland
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
Snapdeal has expanded its nationwide logistics network. It has opened eight new centres at manufacturing hubs located across various cities. The new centres are part of a pre-Diwali increase in capacity to cater to the festive spike in volumes.
The expansion is part of a decentralised network designed by Snapdeal, where its centres are located within commercial hubs inside a city to ensure faster pickup of packets from the sellers. This has become all the more important due to Covid-19 related restrictions, which at times reduce the operating hours or prohibit weekend operations in some parts of the country.
The new centres are located inside manufacturing hubs at Bahadurgarh, Rajkot, Bhiwandi, Agra, Yamuna Nagar, Noida, Mathura and Mumbai. These new centres will cater to manufacturers and sellers of decor and furnishing items like lights, curtains, bedsheets, kitchenware and apparel including sarees and ethnic wear. All these items are expected to witness high festive sales volumes due to an increase in the number of Indians preferring to buy online for convenience and safety.
Earlier this year, Snapdeal opened 15 logistics centres. With the new centres, the company now runs 23 logistics centres. Snapdeal’s logistics hubs offer dedicated facilities for the manufacturing units, including packaging of orders and online tracking for orders in transit and facilitating faster movement of packets.
“The additional logistics capacity comes ahead of the festive season sale when the volume of orders is higher. The new centres make the fulfillment process simpler for the manufacturer-sellers so that they can devote all their resources towards production,” said a Snapdeal spokesperson.
Snapdeal is aiming to add 5,000 manufacturer-sellers on its platform this year. Most of these manufacturers produce and sell daily use products like steel and copper utensils, kitchen gadgets like food processors and fashion accessories like watches and wallets.
Snapdeal has more than 5,00,000 registered sellers who together offer more than 220 million product listings. Seventy five thousand value-focused sellers joined in the last 18 months, with nearly 10,000 sellers joining during the pandemic period to expand their market reach.
Eighty five per cent of Snapdeal’s users are from non-metro cities. Snapdeal services over 26,000 pin codes across India, which includes all the metros, Tier 1 & 2 cities, and most of Tier 3 and 4 towns.
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
The Maruvan project strives to rejuvenate an arid stretch of the Marwar region in Rajasthan
This may soon become a reality, going by recent far-reaching developments. M Ramesh reports
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
The stock of VRL Logistics went up by about 10 per cent last week, following news reports that the company was ...
The worst may be over and revenue can stabilise from the second half of this fiscal
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...