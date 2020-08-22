Snapdeal sees sales surge ahead of Onam

Snapdeal, India’s leading ecommerce marketplace, witnessed a 2X increase in sales in Kerala owing to festive shopping in the last two weeks.

Snapdeal data analytics say that the purchase of traditional clothes and fashion accessories has increased as compared to the previous year. Traditional Kerala Kasavu sarees and Mundus are among the most popular products and saw the highest surge in demand over last year. Snapdeal shoppers also picked ethnic kurtis.

Items in demand

There has been an upsurge in sale for KumattiKalli printed and kasavu matching traditional masks.

Traditional jewellery like earrings, Kamarbandh (waistbelts), bajubandh (armlets), and anklets are also popular among shoppers in the State.

Snapdeal saw a huge surge in demand for decor items after the government’s advisory to limit Onam celebration to their home. Shoppers bought products such as rangoli stencils, lamps, torans, and wall hangings to add a festive fervour to their home.

Design books of Pookalam, a floral carpet made in the festival, saw a huge upsurge in search by Snapdeal shoppers. The state has many digital Pookalam competitions for students to create pookalam designs and post on various portals.

For the Onasadhya feast, Snapdeal shoppers bought cookware and home appliances. Banana chips slicers and choppers were popular. Banana chips, jackfruit chips, and jaggery were the most sold food items on the platform.

“People across the country are wary of stepping out and are opening up to ordering online. Snapdeal serves as a one-stop shop for value for money items. We sold huge volumes of ethnic wear, home décor, kitchen accessories, and jewellery ahead of Onam in Kerala”, a Snapdeal spokesperson said.

Orders

Most of these orders were served by Kerala-based sellers from Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kochi, and Malappuram. A majority of them are small businesses and existing retailers from the physical bazaars in the state.

Snapdeal services 1,979 pin codes of the state. It also services smaller towns and villages of Kerala including. It has over five lakh sellers on the platform. The company added 75,000 new sellers in the last 18 months. Kerala has over 10,000 registered sellers on Snapdeal.