Social commerce platform Coutloot launches new ‘Automatic Bargaining’ feature

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Social commerce platform Coutloot on Tuesday launched a new feature that allows both buyers and sellers to bargain automatically.
The ‘Automatic Bargain’ feature will provide a pre-set bargain price to buyers within a chatbox. The buyer can then choose and quote a preferred price, which they think is fair for the product.
Founded by Jasmeet Thind and Mahima Kaul, the offline-to-online (O2O) social commerce platform allows buyers and sellers to bargain while shopping. It helps sellers list non-MRP, unbranded local market products across fashion, electronics, home decor, sports, and other boxed categories that makeup 75 per cent of India’s retail sector.
“India has always been an assisted shopping market where we shop via assistance through up-selling and getting the right price from the seller via bargaining,” said Jasmeet Thind, Founder, Coutloot in a statement.
“Coutloot has brought offline retail sellers and street vendors to sell online for the first time in their lives and made it possible for buyers to live-bargain with the seller without having to wait for the seller to be online. Our auto-bargain feature makes a deal quickly between the buyer-seller instantly,” Thind said.
The platform expects to increase the conversion rate by 15 times with the Auto Bargain feature, thus growing the sales volume.
It provides an online space for over six lakh local sellers to sell their products across the country. Taking the Chat and Bargaining feature a step forward, it has also recently rolled out a chat feature in 12 different Indian languages.
“By analysing billions of data points on Coutloot, we realised that price and chatting with sellers drives intent and trust for the buyers, which helps sellers sell fast and close the deal at the right price. It is a win-win for both sellers and buyers,” Thind added.
Coutloot’s best-performing sellers come from towns such as Nagaon in Assam, Basai near Gurugram, Korba in Chhattisgarh, Surat in Gujarat, and Ludhiana Punjab. It has over 20 million listings on its app.
The company, growing at a CAGR of 300 per cent over the last three years, is looking to clock a platform GMV of ₹1,000 crore by 2022 on the back of rising demand coming from smaller towns.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...