After months of controversies Ankhi Das quits Facebook

Facebook on Tuesday said that Ankhi Das has stepped down from her role in the company, after months of controversies on alleged blocking of right-wing hate content.

“Ankhi has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her interest in public service. Ankhi was one of our earliest employees in India and played an instrumental role in the growth of the company and its services over the last nine years,” Ajit Mohan, Managing Director, Facebook India said in a statement.

She had joined Facebook in 2011. “She has been a part of my leadership team over the last two years, a role in which she has made enormous contributions. We are grateful for her service and wish her the very best for the future," Mohan said.

Over 40 human rights and Internet watchdog organisations had called on Facebook to place Das on leave until the company finishes conducting an ongoing audit of its India operations.

She faced allegations of opposing enforcement of hate-speech rules against BJP and other right-wing leaders. She was also accused of posting messages in support of the BJP for several years on a Facebook group of the company’s employees.

“When I joined Facebook in 2011, Internet growth in the country was woefully low, and I often wondered how social and economic asymmetries will be addressed. We were a small unlisted startup back then guided only by our mission and purpose to connect people in India. After nine long years, I feel that mission has largely been met,” Das said.