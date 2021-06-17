Apple Podcasts subscriptions now available globally

Our Apple has announced the availability of Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, the global marketplace for premium podcast subscriptions.

With this, listeners in more than 170 countries and regions can purchase subscriptions for individual shows and groups of shows through channels. It allows creators to provide exclusive, ad-free content in exchange for a monthly subscription.

Users can access new content, and unlock additional benefits such as ad-free listening and early access, directly on Apple Podcasts.

“Listeners can discover thousands of subscriptions and channels featuring brand new shows that span many genres and formats, including news, comedy, sports, and true crime,” Apple said in an official release.

These include subscriptions to shows from essential independent voices such as Birthful with Adriana Lozada, Pantsuit Politics with Beth Silvers and Sarah Stewart Holland, Snap Judgment with Glynn Washington, and You Had Me At Black with Martina Abrams Ilunga; premier studios such as Lemonada Media, Luminary, Realm, and Wondery; and leading media and entertainment brands, including CNN, NPR, The Washington Post, and Sony Music Entertainment.

They can also access exclusive content such as Luminary’s The Midnight Miracle with Talib Kweli, Yasiin Bey, and Dave Chappelle, and Pushkin Industries’ Revisionist History with Malcolm Gladwell; the next chapters of QCODE’s apocalyptic thriller Blackout, starring Rami Malek and Aja Naomi King, and Realm’s Orphan Black featuring Tatiana Maslany; the unrivalled chemistry and insightful commentary driving CNN’s The Handoff, and Politico’s Playbook: Deep Dive, among others.

“Listeners can’t get enough of their favourite podcasts and want a simple way to support the extraordinary creators who make them possible,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice-president of Apple Music and Beats.

“Now, listeners can enjoy new content and additional benefits for thousands of new and popular podcasts, alongside millions of free shows, with more arriving every week. Apple Podcasts Subscriptions will help creators grow their businesses and continue to make podcasting an important source of information, entertainment, connection, and inspiration for hundreds of millions of listeners around the world,” added Schusser.

When listeners purchase a subscription to a show, they automatically follow the show and the page is updated with a Subscriber Edition label. They can discover channels for their preferred podcasts from each show page and through Search. The Listen Now and Browse tab will provide recommendations to users. They can share channels using Messages, Mail, and other apps. As listeners subscribe to channels, the Listen Now tab expands with new rows.

Listeners who subscribe to two or more channels will see a My Channels row in the Listen Now tab, where they can browse and follow all of the shows offered.

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels are available to listeners in more than 170 countries and regions on Apple devices running iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, and macOS 11.4 or later.

Users can play subscription content on Apple Watch with watchOS 7.5 or later, on Apple TV with tvOS 14.6 or later, and with HomePod, HomePod mini, and CarPlay.

Pricing for each subscription is set by creators.

Users can manage their subscriptions, and switch from monthly to annual billing if offered, from their Apple ID Account Settings, accessible from the top of the Listen Now tab in Apple Podcasts.