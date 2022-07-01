Banned on WhatsApp? Here is how to appeal

WhatsApp bans over ten lakh accounts in India every month for violation of laws or its terms of service. The messaging platform will let users appeal and regain access to their banned accounts within the app.

How to ask for a ban appeal right within WhatsApp?



WhatsApp created an in-app tool to let people ask for a review to unban their account!https://t.co/GEpSzI6Xqp — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 25, 2022

According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, users will have the option to connect with a support group within the app when they try to log in to a banned account. The support will review the user account and device information. The messaging platform lets users provide additional details while dropping a request for review. Access to the account will be restored if WhatsApp has wrongly flagged the account for violation, WABetaInfo said.

The WABetaInfo report suggests that the feature is available on both Android and iOS.

WhatsApp’s last User Safety Monthly Report revealed that over 16 lakh Indian accounts were banned between April 1 and April 30, 2022.

Other features

WhatsApp is working on features, including the ability for users to switch to avatars on video calls and introducing a blur tool for media editor on Desktop. The messaging platform has released a new version of message reactions.

WABetaInfo on Twitter said, “Some users on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS can now choose any emoji to react to messages!”

Some users on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS can now choose any emoji to react to messages!https://t.co/HLP2W34UuCpic.twitter.com/a86gpzKSMy — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 29, 2022

Another report by WABetaInfo confirmed that WhatsApp now has new time limits to delete messages on the platform. From the previous limit of 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds, it has changed to 2 days and 12 hours.