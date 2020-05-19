KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Capitalizing on social media platforms amid lockdown
The extended lockdown has disrupted the economy with many people losing their jobs, adopting different work patterns, or have seen a reduction in work hours. However, various social media platforms have launched initiatives to help people sustain themselves while sitting back home. These OTT platforms pay users to survive while providing them a platform to create content and showcase their work.
Here are some of them
TikTok
TikTok is a video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance. It is used to create short dance, lip-sync, comedy, and talent videos. The TikTok mobile app allows users to create a short video of themselves which often feature music in the background, can be sped up, slowed down, or edited with a filter.
To create a music video with the app, users can choose background music from a wide variety of music genres, edit with a filter and record a 15-second video with speed adjustments before uploading it to share with others on TikTok or other social platforms.
They can also film short lip-sync videos to popular songs. TikTok has become a popular platform to make money online. The major reason behind it is influencer marketing. Through this, people who can influence others can make money simply using their TikTok account.
YouTube
YouTube is an American online video-sharing platform that allows users to upload, view, rate, share, add to playlists, report, comment on videos, and subscribe to other users.
It offers a wide variety of user-generated and corporate media videos. Available content includes video clips, TV show clips, music videos, short and documentary films among others. YouTube and selected creators earn advertising revenue from Google AdSense, a program that targets ads according to site content and audience. The vast majority of its videos are free to view, but there are exceptions, including subscription-based premium channels, film rentals, as well as YouTube Music and YouTube Premium.
Facebook Inc. is an American social media and technology company with a vast audience. It is much more than a social networking application. Users can earn money on Facebook by creating video and text content.
Pages and accounts that share content with their audience on Facebook are an important part of their ecosystem, adding value for both their community and the advertisers. They build monetization tools to help these individuals and organizations generate meaningful, reliable revenue that's sustainable over time.
Khabri
Khabri is India’s digital audio platform providing content in the regional language. It is the World's Largest Hindi Audio Platform where you can listen and create audio content in an Indian vernacular.
It also provides users an opportunity to create audio content and get discovered. Khabri offers an exclusive array of creators who range from popular YouTubers to housewives, the company claimed.
The app is free of cost and offers users the option to download the content and consume offline and make money out of it.
