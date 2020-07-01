Social Media

Chinese apps ban impact: ShareChat records 15 million downloads

Updated on July 01, 2020 Published on July 01, 2020

Registers around 5 lakh downloads per hour

Ever since the government announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps citing concerns around national security, ShareChat has recorded 15 million downloads. The social media app was downloaded at the rate of five lakh per hour.

Farid Ahsan, COO and Co-founder, ShareChat, said, “We are excited to see the way people are exploring ShareChat for the endless possibilities it offers to the people and making it the preferred Indian social media platform. We are confident that this sets up the foundation of another success for ShareChat.”

Further, the platform has already seen more than 1 lakh posts supporting the government move to ban Chinese applications. The posts were liked by over 1 million users, with over half a million shares on WhatsApp.

MyGov India joins ShareChat

Amidst this development, yesterday ShareChat announced MyGov India joining ShareChat. With this development, MyGov India will be able to connect and engage with 60 million active users in 15 Indian languages. As per the latest official data, ShareChat has 150 million registered users, 60 million monthly active users across 15 Indian languages, and users spend more than 25 minutes daily on the platform.

Published on July 01, 2020
social media
