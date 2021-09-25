Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Clubhouse launches new Wave feature to make casual chats easier
Feature is available on both Android and iOS
Clubhouse has introduced a new feature called Waves that will let users invite their friends for a chat instead of having them chat with the user right away.
With more than 700,000 rooms created on Clubhouse every single day, the platform is introducing the feature to make casual chats simpler, it said.
“There are over 700k rooms opened every day on Clubhouse. Yes, that includes the big moments you see in the news — but it’s also lots of lovely, small rooms between friends. So we built a new feature to make those casual chats even easier! Say hello to Wave,” Clubhouse announced from its official Twitter account.
Open to chatting
With Wave, when users would like to invite their friends to start a casual chat, they can do so by waving at them.
To send a Wave, users swipe right on the Hallway or tap the dots icon at the bottom left of the screen. They can then tap the wave button next to the person’s profile that they’d like to chat with. The user will get a notification that they have said hello, and know that they are open to chatting.
Private room
If the user that has been invited is busy, users can join a private room with them, open just to the people that the person creating the room has waved at.
“You can keep it to one social circle, introduce friends from different groups to each other, or open the room up more broadly and make it for everyone,” Clubhouse explained in a blog post.
“The best part is you can Wave at as many friends as you like, and you can do other things while you’re waiting for them to respond. Explore the hallways, find more friends to wave at, or jump into some rooms,” it added.
Users will be able to see a Wave bar while exploring other parts of the app in case they decide to not talk any more and need to cancel their waves. If they push the app to the background, it will pause their waves so that users don’t get pulled into a room without realising it.
Wave is available on both Android and iOS.
