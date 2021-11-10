Green miles to go and promises to keep
Clubhouse launches ‘Replays’ feature
Can be toggled on or off for any public room
Clubhouse has introduced Replays feature on the platform that lets users replay the entire experience after a live session is over.
The optional feature can be toggled on or off for any public room.
When kept on, the feature lets users replay the entire experience and enables them to pin links to a segment, skip to the next speaker, see who’s joining, download the source file, and even see total attendee counts.
Users can also pause, play, scrub, clip and listen to the replay at 1.5x or 2x speed.
“When we set out to build Replays, we wanted to create something that captures the magic and energy of a live Clubhouse room, in ways that non-interactive audio streams alone cannot. Think of it as live, but later — and available to everyone,” Clubhouse said in a blog post.
“When Replays are enabled, anyone on Clubhouse can replay the entire experience whenever they like. They’ll get to see the same elements of a live room like Leave Quietly, and watch the dynamic of the stage and audience shift and evolve throughout the discussion, including PTRs, mic taps, and all the special moments that only happen here,” it said.
Creators will also have the ability to download the audio so they can edit and use it wherever they want.
Clubhouse has started to roll out Replays on both iOS and Android.
Earlier this month, the platform announced support for 13 new languages for Android, of which five are Indian languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
The other languages are French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Portuguese (Brazilian). This feature will be launching soon on iOS too. The social media platform plans to further roll out additional languages in the coming months.
