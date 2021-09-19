Clubhouse working on Waves feature letting users invite their friends for a chat: Report

Clubhouse is working on a new feature called Waves that lets users invite their friends for a chat instead of having them chat with the user right away.

The feature was spotted by reverse app engineer Jane Manchun Wong who shared screenshots on Twitter.

"Clubhouse is working on Waves, so that you can slowly form a room with your friends when they all are ready instead of having them to chat with you right away," Wong wrote on Twitter.

The new feature will enable Clubhouse users to invite their contacts. As per the screenshots of the features shared by Wong, Clubhouse will add a new Waves button on users' profiles.

The button looks similar to Clubhouse’s logo.

When Clubhouse users tap the button on another user's profile, it will let them know that the user wants to chat.

When the other user responds, the app will only open a room for them to chat.

“If people reply we’ll start a room, just for you and the people you waved at,” read a dialog box in the Clubhouse says when a user taps on the Waves button, as shown in the screenshot.

The audio rooms app has gained significant popularity. In July this year, the app was opened to everyone. With the removal of ‘invite only’ option, now everyone has access to the app across the globe.

The reports in the Waves feature comes shortly after the company rolled out support for spatial audio on the platform.