Covid-19 effect: Amazon Prime Day sale pushed to August 6-7

Amazon’s Prime Day sale, which usually goes live in mid-July every year, has been pushed to August 6-7 this year. The sale is meant for its Prime members.

Now, in its fourth year in India, Prime Day starts at midnight on August 6 and will run for 48 hours, offering members two full days of the best in shopping, savings with discounts starting from 30 per cent and blockbuster entertainment from the comfort and safety of their homes.

“This year Prime Day will offer 48 hours of exclusive shopping with blockbuster deals across categories. Prime members can expect over 300 new product launches from top brands such as Samsung, Prestige, Intel, Fabindia, Dabur, Voltas and Godrej; over 150 Prime exclusive product launches from small & medium businesses including beauty products from Khadi, gluten free range from Harvest Bowl, high back chairs from Orka, immunity boosting Ayurvedic juices from Kapiva etc; 5 new titles on Prime Video starting July 22; celebrity curated playlists on Amazon Prime Music called ‘My Mixtape’; 11 new titles exclusively created for Prime Day on Prime Reading; new mobile game launches on Gaming with Prime,” Akshay Sahi, Director & Head of Amazon Prime, Amazon India, told BusinessLine.

Asked if Covid-19 caused the 3-week delay in the Prime Day sale this year, Sahi said: “To serve customers in the best and safest way possible during these unprecedented times, this year we are not going to have a globally coordinated Prime Day. Each country will host it on separate dates depending on the situation in those markets, when they think the time is right.”

SMB focus

During the lead-up to Prime Day, from midnight of July 23, members can shop from millions of unique products offered by SMBs to get 20 per cent cashback up to ₹200 on their Prime Day purchases. They also get 10 per cent instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit & Credit cards & EMI Transactions; Amazon Pay rewards on everyday payments, discounts on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit cards and Alexa exclusive offers on bill payments.

Closer to Prime Day, shoppers can get all the details about the event - dates, news, Amazon Prime Video & Prime Music releases and more by just asking on their Alexa-enabled devices or Amazon shopping app by tapping on the mic icon on the top right section of the app.