Don’t fall prey to ads on social media to source Black Fungus medicines
Fake listings lure people to buy medicines at exorbitant prices
If you or your friends are looking desperately for medicines for Black Fungus, beware of advertisements on social media and on some websites.
With Black Fungus cases going up and shortage of medicines impacting treatment of patients, cyber criminals have found a new way to dupe people.
The Cyberabad police have busted a scam and arrested cyber criminals that are duping patients and kin, who are desperately looking for medicines for Black Fungus.
Acting on a complaint, the Cyberabad police found that a fake listing on an e-commerce site is luring people to buy the medicines at an exorbitant price.
“The complainant has searched for the medicines for Black Fungus online and found a seller, who promised to deliver 60 injections at a price of ₹8.32 lakhs,” a Cyberabad spokesperson has said.
Though he transferred money to the bank account number, the complainant had not received the injections.
The police said that the fraudsters are posting advertisements on various websites and social media, promising quick delivery of medicines for Black Fungus.
Patients and their kin, who are desperate to get the medicines, are falling prey to the advertisements.
Precautions
The police has asked the people not to attempt to buy the medicines for Covid-19 related medicines from private, untrusted and unscrupulous sources.
In Telangana, patients and their kin should reach out to the Director of Medical Education dme@telangana.gov.in to source the drugs.
