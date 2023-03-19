Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced a slew of improvements that the microblogging platform will undergo. He said that Twitter is growing faster and crossed 8 billion user minutes per day.
Musk revealed that Twitter would open source all code used to recommend tweets on March 31, 2023. In addition, the platform is limiting the SMS two-factor authentication (2FA) to Twitter Blue subscribers starting March 20, 2023.
“Our algorithm is overly complex & not fully understood internally. We’re developing a simplified approach to serve more compelling tweets, but it’s still a work in progress. That’ll also be open source,” he said in a tweet thread.
Musk believes that code transparency will lead to rapid improvement in recommendation quality.
In another tweet, he said that the microblogging platform would use artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and highlight manipulation of public opinion in the coming months.
The microblogging platform will also prioritise responses from followers, verified accounts and unverified accounts in the coming weeks, Musk disclosed.
The platform recently enabled iOS users to see bookmark counts on their tweets.
