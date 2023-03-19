Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced a slew of improvements that the microblogging platform will undergo. He said that Twitter is growing faster and crossed 8 billion user minutes per day.

Musk revealed that Twitter would open source all code used to recommend tweets on March 31, 2023. In addition, the platform is limiting the SMS two-factor authentication (2FA) to Twitter Blue subscribers starting March 20, 2023.

Twitter will open source all code used to recommend tweets on March 31st — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2023

“Our algorithm is overly complex & not fully understood internally. We’re developing a simplified approach to serve more compelling tweets, but it’s still a work in progress. That’ll also be open source,” he said in a tweet thread.

Musk believes that code transparency will lead to rapid improvement in recommendation quality.

In another tweet, he said that the microblogging platform would use artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and highlight manipulation of public opinion in the coming months.

In the months ahead, we will use AI to detect & highlight manipulation of public opinion on this platform.



Let's see what the psy ops cat drags in … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023

This platform is growing fast!



Just exceeded 8 billion user-minutes per day … of the most influential, smartest people on Earth 😉 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023

The microblogging platform will also prioritise responses from followers, verified accounts and unverified accounts in the coming weeks, Musk disclosed.

In the coming weeks, Twitter will prioritize replies by:



1. People you follow

2. Verified accounts

3. Unverified accounts



Verified accounts are 1000X harder to game by bot & troll armies.



There is great wisdom to the old saying: "You get what you pay for." — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023

The platform recently enabled iOS users to see bookmark counts on their tweets.

