Twitter Chief Elon Musk has announced a slew of features to the microblogging platform.

According to Musk’s tweet, users will be able to respond to any message in a tweet thread, similar to Instagram’s DM replies, and use any emoji reaction.

With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction.



Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if…

Musk added that Twitter is releasing encrypted DMs V1.0 to secure messages sent within the platform.

“The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head,” he stressed in his tweet.

This comes after the microblogging platform confirmed that a security incident exposed private tweets sent to Twitter Circles to the public.

The head announced yet another feature similar to WhatsApp and Instagram, enabling Twitter users to connect with others through voice and video chat. He added that users could connect with anyone in the world, without sharing the contact number.

Meanwhile, Twitter Support also revealed the launch of the direct messages (DMs) feature in its handle. Users can respond to any message they receive in DMs.

We're excited to launch two new features in Direct Messages today!



📢 Introducing DM Replies! You can now reply to any message you receive in DMs, making conversations smoother and more intuitive.



🥳 We've also added a new Emoji Picker to DMs, allowing you to react to messages…

Earlier, Musk announced that the social media platform is purging inactive accounts.