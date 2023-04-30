Elon Musk has announced Twitter will allow media publishers to charge users for individual articles they post on the website. The feature is rolling out next month.

“This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click.



This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article.… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2023

Also read: Reddit user asks ChatGPT to create a CV, gets enormous interview calls

Musk has been focusing on various features to help content creators on the platform. This comes after Musk disclosed that verified accounts are prioritised on Twitter. Several accounts have also lost blue checkmarks on the platform. A transparency report published by Twitter revealed that India topped the list of countries that requested it to remove content from its platform.

Meanwhile, Musk has also stated that the microblogging platform will roll out a major feature this week, including features for director messages (DMs).

Also read: How to transfer WhatsApp data to another Android device without Google Drive