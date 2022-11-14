Elon Musk has apologised for Twitter being “super slow in many countries”.

He tweeted that organisations on the microblogging platform will soon be able to find out Twitter accounts associated with them.

Here’s how he announced the rollout:

Rolling out soon, Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

Btw, I'd like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

Twitter earlier opened the blue tick subscription program at $7.99 per month. It was earlier reserved for only verified accounts of personalities, politicians, journalists and public figures.

Also read WhatsApp launches companion mode on Android beta

The platform then introduced the official label for select accounts, which it killed hours later.

Musk responded to questions at the B20 in Indonesia in Bali, “I have too much work on my plate. I’m working the absolute most that I can work — morning to night, seven days a week.”

Also read: Twitter Blue signups unavailable after wave of fake accounts

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit