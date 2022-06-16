Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter: Report

Elon Musk is expected to reiterate his desire to own Twitter Inc when he addresses its employees at a meeting today, the Wall Street Journal reported.

As per reports, the microblogging site Twitter and carmaker Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Musk is likely to clarify comments about remote work and his strategy for Twitter, including the role of advertising and subscriptions, the report said. Earlier this month, Musk had said that Tesla employees were required to be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week, closing the door on any remote work. "If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned," he said.

According to a Reuters report, Twitter shares rose roughly 5 per cent in post-market trading, after closing up 2 per cent on Wednesday.