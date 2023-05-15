Twitter imposed content restrictions in Turkey in response to a legal process, a tweet from Twitter’s Global Government Affairs revealed.

“We have informed the account holders of this action in line with our policy. This content will remain available in the rest of the world,” the tweet read. However, the platform did not specify which type of content would be affected.

We have informed the account holders of this action in line with our policy.



This content will remain available in the rest of the world. — Twitter Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) May 13, 2023

Several users have slammed Musk’s decision to comply with the Turkish government’s request ahead of the presidential election.

Among others, California Representative Adam Schiff expressed disappointment and emphasised that Musk’s promises of free speech have again fallen away.

The day before a critical election in Turkey, Twitter appears to be acquiescing to the demands of the country's autocratic ruler, Erdogan, and is censoring speech on the platform.



Given Twitter's total lack of transparency, it is hard to avoid the conclusion that Musk's promises… https://t.co/cKfB99Rrvs — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 13, 2023

Also read: How to link Aadhaar to EPF on UMANG

A Bloomberg columnist Matthew Yglesias wrote, “The Turkish government asked Twitter to censor its opponents right before an election, and Elon Musk complied — should generate some interesting Twitter Files reporting.”

Musk responded in defence, “Did your brain fall out of your head, Yglesias? The choice is to have Twitter throttled in its entirety or limit access to some tweets. Which one do you want?”

Did your brain fall out of your head, Yglesias? The choice is have Twitter throttled in its entirety or limit access to some tweets. Which one do you want? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Elon Musk announced the appointment of Linda Yaccarino as Twitter’s new CEO.

Also read: Know how to access Google Bard AI