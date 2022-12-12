Elon Musk has hinted that the microblogging site will increase the tweet character limit from 280 to 4,000. Musk responded with a yes when a Twitter user asked if the platform would increase the character limit.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

Several other users expressed their opinion regarding the same. However, this is not the first time Musk has said that the platform will increase the character count.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

bro, if this happens, i can finally fully speak my mind, im only half hated in the gaming world for speaking the truth, now I can be hated to my full potential. I should get credit for my takes in about 400 years or so when society gets its head out of its ass — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) December 11, 2022

it would be a big mistake. Twitter's purpose is to provide fast news. If this happens, a lot of real information is lost. — Celal KARAMAN (@karaman_c) December 11, 2022

I have the same question? But I see the benefit, it will allow ppl to direct post their citizen journalist story without using an outside platform, but it needs to be compressed and maybe a subscription so that everyone isn't posting long rants. just my opinion 🤷‍♀️ — tamtam (@troballis) December 11, 2022

The microblogging site has rolled out a community feature to users globally, launched initially as ‘Birdwatch’ in January last year to combat misinformation in tweets. “Contributors can leave notes on any Tweet, and if enough contributors from different points of view rate that note as helpful, the note will be publicly shown on a tweet,” the company said.

Twitter has also announced the relaunch of its premium subscription starting today (Monday, December 12, 2022) at $11 for iPhone users and $8 on the web. According to reports, features of Twitter Blue include the ability to edit a tweet, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, and a blue checkmark.

