Elon Musk has hinted that the microblogging site will increase the tweet character limit from 280 to 4,000. Musk responded with a yes when a Twitter user asked if the platform would increase the character limit.
Several other users expressed their opinion regarding the same. However, this is not the first time Musk has said that the platform will increase the character count.
The microblogging site has rolled out a community feature to users globally, launched initially as ‘Birdwatch’ in January last year to combat misinformation in tweets. “Contributors can leave notes on any Tweet, and if enough contributors from different points of view rate that note as helpful, the note will be publicly shown on a tweet,” the company said.
Twitter has also announced the relaunch of its premium subscription starting today (Monday, December 12, 2022) at $11 for iPhone users and $8 on the web. According to reports, features of Twitter Blue include the ability to edit a tweet, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, and a blue checkmark.
