Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board; here’s what Parag Agrawal and Jack Dorsey said

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, is joining Twitter’s board of directors, the CEO of the micro-blogging site Parag Agrawal announced.

The announcement comes a day after Elon Musk disclosed that he had acquired a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter.

It accounts for 73,486,938 shares consisting of shares of common stock in a personal capacity held by Musk, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission 13G filing.

He is now Twitter’s biggest shareholder, even more than its co-founder Jack Dorsey.

I'm excited to share that we're appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

Agrawal welcomed Musk to join the company’s board. In his tweet, Agrawal said that Musk is both a passionate believer and an intense critic of the service.

He's both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon! — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

Musk responded to Agrawal on Twitter and said that he is looking forward to working with the board to make significant improvements to Twitter.

Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

Twitter’s former CEO, Jack Dorsey, reacted to Musk’s appointment to the board. Retweeting Agrawal’s post, Dorsey said, “Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team.”

I'm really happy Elon is joining the Twitter board! He cares deeply about our world and Twitter's role in it.



Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team. https://t.co/T4rWEJFAes — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 5, 2022

Yesterday, ahead of the announcement of his joining the board, Elon Musk asked Twitterati on a Twitter poll if they wanted an edit button that had been a long-pending demand.

Do you want an edit button? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

The post was then retweeted by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, asking users to cast their vote seriously as it will have consequences.

The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully. https://t.co/UDJIvznALB — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

The micro-blogging site confirmed that it has been working on the feature since last year.

now that everyone is asking…



yes, we've been working on an edit feature since last year!



no, we didn't get the idea from a poll 😉



we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn't, and what's possible. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022