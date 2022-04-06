Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board; here’s what Parag Agrawal and Jack Dorsey said

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, is joining Twitter’s board of directors, the CEO of the micro-blogging site Parag Agrawal announced.
The announcement comes a day after Elon Musk disclosed that he had acquired a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter.
It accounts for 73,486,938 shares consisting of shares of common stock in a personal capacity held by Musk, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission 13G filing.
He is now Twitter’s biggest shareholder, even more than its co-founder Jack Dorsey.
Agrawal welcomed Musk to join the company’s board. In his tweet, Agrawal said that Musk is both a passionate believer and an intense critic of the service.
Musk responded to Agrawal on Twitter and said that he is looking forward to working with the board to make significant improvements to Twitter.
Twitter’s former CEO, Jack Dorsey, reacted to Musk’s appointment to the board. Retweeting Agrawal’s post, Dorsey said, “Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team.”
Yesterday, ahead of the announcement of his joining the board, Elon Musk asked Twitterati on a Twitter poll if they wanted an edit button that had been a long-pending demand.
The post was then retweeted by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, asking users to cast their vote seriously as it will have consequences.
The micro-blogging site confirmed that it has been working on the feature since last year.
