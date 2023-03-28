Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that only verified accounts would feature in the ‘for you recommendations’ on the platform from April 15, 2023.

Also, Twitter’s poll feature will be limited to verified accounts.

“This is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle,” Musk said in his tweet.

Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations.



The is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle.



Voting in polls will require verification for same reason. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2023

Nevertheless, Musk added, “It’s ok to have verified bot accounts if they follow terms of service & don’t impersonate a human.”

Responding to a tweet thread, a user suggested Musk invest in talent and AI tech to detect bots on the platform. The user emphasised, “This is not the way to go. It would tarnish the platform.”

Musk replied, “My prediction is that this will be the only platform you can trust.”

The microblogging platform is cracking down its legacy verified system soon. Twitter Blue subscriptions come with exclusive features, including the ability to edit a tweet, support for 1080p video uploads, custom navigation, top articles, and bookmark folders.

