Elon Musk shared a series of rules to be followed on Twitter. He said, “Twitter rules will evolve over time, but they are currently the following,” and tweeted out a Twitter blog.

This comes after Musk announced the launch of Twitter’s blue tick subscription at $7.99 per month.

Twitter has divided the guidelines into five sections: Safety, Privacy, Authenticity, Enforcement and Appeals, and Third-party advertising in video content.

Twitter rules will evolve over time, but they're currently the following: https://t.co/Ut1tXuefso — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

The rules seem to be similar other than one addition under the ‘misleading and deceptive identities’ head. “You may not impersonate individuals, groups, or organisations to mislead, confuse, or deceive others, nor use a fake identity in a manner that disrupts the experience of others on Twitter,” the company said.

Musk said earlier that Twitter users engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying it as a “parody” account will be permanently suspended.

Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying "parody" will be permanently suspended — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

“Now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning,” he added.

The rules cautioned against spreading fake information on the platform. Musk had earlier said in a tweet about Twitter’s mission to become the most accurate source of information.

Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That's our mission. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

According to Twitter guidelines, users may not deceptively share synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm. “In addition, we may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide additional context,” it said.

