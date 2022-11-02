Elon Musk, who took over Twitter, has updated his bio from ‘Cheif Twit’ to ‘Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator.’ Musk has also changed the profile icon to his younger self holding a telephone. The new CEO earlier expressed interest in making Twitter a free space.
Last week, Musk tweeted a video of him entering the Twitter headquarters with a kitchen sink in his hand, captioning it ‘let that sink in.’ A day before completing the $44 billion deal, Musk changed his bio to ‘Chief Twit.’
Taking over as the new owner, Musk hinted at the revamp of the user verification process on the platform. He had been actively responding to queries and suggestions. After his takeover, Musk fired top Twitter executives, including ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, legal head Vijay Gadde, and CFO Nel Segal. He had dissolved the company’s board of directors and became the sole director, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Musk revamps Twitter
Reports revealed that Twitter users would have to pay $19.99 for the blue tick (Twitter Blue subscription). American author Stephen King said that $20 to get the Twitter blue badge is too much. Musk responded that the platform cannot entirely rely on advertisers. “We need to pay the bills somehow!” he added.
Musk then asked his followers to follow Yoel Roth, Twitter’s Head of Safety and Integrity, to understand what is happening with trust and safety on the platform.
In addition, he raised a poll asking users whether the short video app, Vine, should be brought back, which the platform shut down in 2016.
Amid the outcry, Musk has announced the move to charge $8 per month for the Twitter Blue subscription.