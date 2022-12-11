Elon Musk has threatened to sue Twitter employees who leak the company’s confidential information to the media. A report by Platformer managing editor, Zoe Schiffer, said that Musk has ordered Twitter staff to sign a document acknowledging the warning.

Elon Musk, in an email to employees, wrote, “As evidenced by the many detailed leaks of confidential Twitter information, a few people at our company continue to act in a manner contrary to the company’s interests and in violation of their NDA (non-disclosure agreement).”

“This will be said only once: If you clearly and deliberately violate the NDA that you signed when you joined, you accept liability to the full extent of the law and Twitter will immediately seek damages,” he added.

Musk warned that occasional slip-ups are understandable, but sending detailed info to the media with the intent to harm Twitter “will receive the response it deserves.” According to reports, employees had time till Sunday to sign the pledge.

Two female Twitter staff have filed a lawsuit against the company for violating federal and state California laws that ban gender discrimination in the workplace. Another complaint alleged Musk has illegally converted Twitter office space into bedrooms for workers to rest on site.

The lawsuit by Carolina Bernal Strifling and Willow Wren Turkal filed in a San Francisco federal court claimed that the company’s mass layoff disproportionately impacted 57 per cent of female employees, compared to less than half of men.

Meanwhile, the microblogging platform is planning to relaunch its Twitter Blue subscription in select countries on December 12, 2022, at $8 on the web and $11 on iPhones.

