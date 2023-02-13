Twitter CEO Elon Musk revealed that the company engineered two major issues on the platform during a long day at Twitter HQ.

Musk said that the ‘Fanout service for Following feed’ was getting overloaded, resulting in up to 95 per cent of his tweets not getting delivered.

Long day at Twitter HQ with eng team



Two significant problems mostly addressed:



1. Fanout service for Following feed was getting overloaded when I tweeted, resulting in up to 95% of my tweets not getting delivered at all. Following is now pulling from search (aka Earlybird).… https://t.co/oMW54chhRz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2023

Also read: Know how to pay for OTTs via Paytm

“Following is now pulling from search (aka Earlybird). When Fanout crashed, it would also destroy anyone else’s tweets in queue,” Musk tweeted.

He elaborated on another issue that the recommendation algorithm was using absolute block count, rather than percentile block count.

The microblogging site will fix paragraph spacing and font issues.

In addition, Musk said, “Advertising also needs to be semantic keyword-based, so it is contextually relevant. Ads shown when doing Twitter searches do not consider the search words! We are changing that as fast as possible.”

Musk then shared a list of targets set to revamp the platform.

More work team completed over night:



- Removed height penalty affecting tweets with pics/video

- increased # of recommended tweets

- Better tracking of dropped tweets

- Removed filter causing false negatives

- Removed penalty if user follows author

- Improved reach of retweet — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2023

Also read: How to check TNEB-Aadhaar linking status