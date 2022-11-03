Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion and is seeking to cut excess costs while looking for revenue sources. Musk seeks the “some-revenue-better-than-no-revenue” idea. He introduced an $8 charge for blue tick handles on Twitter, in a move to gain revenue.

Amidst the chaos, the direct impact is faced by Twitter employees. Reports suggest that Musk is looking to fire a major chunk of Twitter employees. Hence, employees are now going all in to please Musk and keep their jobs.

Evan Jones, who works for the product segment at Twitter Spaces, shared a photo of his manager sleeping on the floor at work. Evan captioned the tweet, “When you need something from your boss at elon twitter.”

When you need something from your boss at elon twitter pic.twitter.com/hfArXl5NiL — evan (@evanstnlyjones) November 2, 2022

To Evan’s tweet, Esther Crawford replied, ”When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork.”

When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWorkhttps://t.co/UBGKYPilbD — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 2, 2022

