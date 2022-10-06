Facebook has added ‘show more’ and ‘show less’ options allowing users to customise their feed. The social media will also test the new feature with Reels.

The custom settings will let users control posts from the individuals, communities and the recommended posts.

The company is not adding the feature to all posts at present. However, users will soon be able to choose the ‘show more’ and ‘show less’ options from the three-dot menu in the upper right corner of the feed.

The show more option will temporarily increase the score for that post and similar ones, while the show less option will decrease the ranking score.

Facebook allows you to customise feeds from friends, family

In addition, Facebook will let users customise feeds from friends, family, groups and pages with three tools — favourites, snooze and reconnect.

A Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch that users’ choices will impact posts they see for sixty days.

