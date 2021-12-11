Facebook and Instagram roll out “Year-in-Review” features

Facebook and Instagram have rolled out a Year-in-Review feature. Users can now share 2021 stories and memories again in their feeds.

Customisable memories

According to a report by TechCrunch, on Facebook, users can share a personalised year-together card which shows the places and friends that mattered most to them in 2021. Now, Instagram will also invite them to create their own personalised Playback at the top of their feeds. Users will be able to share the Playback end-of-the-year customised image cards to their Instagram stories. They can select up to 10 stories which are suggested by Instagram and customise them to their preferences.

This is not the first time Instagram has brought up customised end-of-the-year images. Last year, Instagram users were allowed to share their top nine images in a photo grid as an end of the year feature.

Both Facebook and Instagram’s new features are customisable and shareable to others.

If a user is not able to access the Year-in-Review feature, the roll out has not been updated to their region.