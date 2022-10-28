Facebook has announced the participants of its 2022 Community Accelerator Program for India. The four-month program will provide community leaders with training, mentorship and facilities to utilise Facebook tools. According to reports, social media has received more than 4,800 applications from around the world.

The selected communities from India, according to Facebook’s official page, include:

UNIMO Universe of Moms

Genshin Impact Asia

Indian Birds

Balcony Gardening Tips

Telugu Moms Network

The Order of Pen

Office Memes For Working Teens

WeWomen

Nishamadhulika Recipe Group (Official)

Parent Tribe by SuperBottoms

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Depression and Anxiety support

Dog Lover

Delhi Foodiez and Backpackers & Travelers India (BATI)

Selected community leaders will receive a grant of up to $40,000 per community through Facebook’s implementation partner T-hub in India. The selection was based on multiple parameters including purpose, leadership experience, sustainability and commitment.

