Facebook bans BJP MLA Raja Singh amid hate speech row

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
The stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, that registered its lifetime high of ₹1,128.9 in early August ...
₹1134 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1120110011451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,120 if the ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Facebook bans BJP MLA Raja Singh amid hate speech row
Removes unofficial pages, groups and accounts representing the politician from Facebook and Instagram
Amid ongoing criticism of its handling of hate speech, Facebook has banned BJP MLA T Raja Singh from the social media platform and its photo-sharing service Instagram for alleged violation of its hate speech policies.
Singh will not be able to create profiles across Facebook’s services. Facebook will also be removing unofficial pages, groups, and accounts set up to represent the politician.
According to a Wall Street Journal report, at least five pages set up in Singh’s name have been removed and show a message that says, “This Content Isn’t Available Right Now.” His Instagram profile is also unavailable.
"We have banned Raja Singh from Facebook for violating our policy prohibiting those that promote or engage in violence and hate from having a presence on our platform. The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to Facebook's decision to remove his account,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement as quoted by the report.
Mounting pressure
Facebook has been facing mounting pressure from authorities in India and criticism for its handling of hate speech after a WSJ report claimed that the platform had failed to act against Singh for inciting hate speech. Singh, in the past, had posted content categorised as ‘hate speech’ against Rohingya Muslim immigrants among other anti-Muslim sentiments, as per reports.
The WSJ report had alleged that Facebook’s head of public policy in India, Ankhi Das, had instructed the staff to refrain from banning Singh as it would jeopardise Facebook’s business endeavours in India.
The allegations had been denied by the platform stating that it had clear policies against hate speech.
Facebook India’s top executive Ajit Mohan and associate general counsel of the social media platform Saanjh Purohit were grilled by a Parliamentary Panel on Wednesday. The panel posed various questions about the platform’s policies over “safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of online media platforms with an emphasis on women security, as per previous reports.
The panel has directed the social media major to submit a written statement in response to its questions within ten days.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE