‘Facebook has clear, detailed policies against hate speech’

Coping with the Covid storm
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
How praja mandals in Himachal’s tribal districts guard their forest wealth
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
The expansion of investment options over the decades has enriched investors, even if savings in financial ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
‘Facebook has clear, detailed policies against hate speech’
An open, transparent and non-partisan platform: Ajit Mohan, V-P and MD, Facebook India
Ajit Mohan, Vice-President and Managing Director, Facebook India, on Friday said the company has clear and very detailed policies against hate speech, which prohibit attacks on people on the basis of protected characteristics, including religion, ethnicity, caste and national origin.
"Facebook is and always has been an open, transparent and non-partisan platform where people can express themselves freely, " Mohan said in a post.
This comes after a Wall Street Journal report alleged that Facebook did not pull down content by a BJP leader despite it being flagged as hate speech at the behest of a Facebook India senior executive for fear of drawing the ire of the Indian Government.
"Over the last few days, we have been accused of bias in the way we enforce our policies. We take allegations of bias incredibly seriously, and want to make it clear that we denounce hate and bigotry in any form," Mohan said.
"The decisions around content escalations are not made unilaterally by just one person," Mohan added.
He added that "we know this work is never over, which is why we will continue to invest in our efforts to combat hate speech on our services. We welcome the opportunity to engage with all parties - political or otherwise - who want to understand our content policies and enforcement more."
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE