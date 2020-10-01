Facebook integrates Instagram DMs, Messenger; announces 10 new features

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
It’s a nice travel camera for both stills and videos and would work for a large audience of casual shooters
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
Some offers which saw lukewarm retail response have done well post listing
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
Facebook integrates Instagram DMs, Messenger; announces 10 new features
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg - REUTERS
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg - REUTERS
Users can now receive messages from FB Messenger on Instagram and respond to them without having to switch apps and vice versa
Facebook on Wednesday announced a new Messenger experience on Instagram, allowing cross-platform messaging for users.
“We’re announcing an update to Instagram DMs by introducing a new Messenger experience on the app,” Facebook said in an official release.
“We’re connecting the Messenger and Instagram experience to bring some of the best Messenger features to Instagram,” it said.
Users can choose on whether to update to this experience. Integrating the two platform will allow users to receive messages from Facebook Messenger on Instagram and respond to them without having to switch apps and vice versa.
Also read: Facebook sees uptick in Proud Boys content after presidential debate
Users can also decide on where they would like to receive messages and calls, such as in chats, in their message requests or not at all.
New features
Facebook is adding over 10 new features on Instagram along with this integration. Users on Instagram can now reply to a specific message, forward a message, and customise their chat colours and themes.
It is also adding new selfie stickers which are a combination of Boomerang, emojis, and selfies.
Facebook is also bringing Watch Together to Instagram. The social media giant had introduced the feature for Messenger users earlier this month. Users can now watch videos together with friends on IGTV during a video call.
It is also adding a new ‘vanish mode,’ that allows users to send disappearing messages. With this feature, messages will automatically disappear after they’re seen.
Apart from this, users will also be able to react to messages on the photo-sharing platform using custom emojis. They can also create a shortcut of their favourite emojis to react to messages. Its new Animated Message Effects feature lets users add animated send effects to messages.
Also read: LinkedIn gets a redesign; adds a range of new features
Facebook has also improved a few privacy controls in terms of messaging. Users can now report full conversations in addition to single messages on Instagram. They will also receive “proactive blocking suggestions” across Instagram and Messenger if they’ve added their account to the Accounts Centre.
The Accounts Centre is a new tool that the social media major is testing that lets users manage their user accounts across Facebook-owned platforms from a single place.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE