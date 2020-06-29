Social Media

Facebook is testing the dark mode on its app with select users

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on June 29, 2020 Published on June 29, 2020

Facebook is testing dark mode for its mobile app for select users across the globe according to reports.

The social media giant had said last month that it would be rolling out a redesigned desktop experience for users which will include a dark mode. It is now testing the dark mode for its mobile app for a “small percentage of users globally,” SocialMedia Today reported.

The mobile version of the theme for Facebook’s app is “meant to cut down on glare,” and is meant for better user experience in low-light environments, according to a Facebook spokesperson, the Verge reported.

The social media major has not specified a timeline in terms of when the feature will be rolled out to all its users on Android and iOS. Users of iOS who can now access the functionality have shared screenshots of the same on Twitter. Enabling dark mode currently appears as an option in the Facebook app settings as per reports.

Facebook had initially rolled out the dark mode for its photo-sharing app Instagram. It expanded the theme to its messaging platforms, including WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger earlier this year. Twitter also has a version with a night mode for Android and iOS, while Google is catching up and has rolled out the theme for its Google app earlier this year.

