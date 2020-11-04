Facebook launches dedicated offline to online SMB guide

Social media giant Facebook on Wednesday said it has rolled out a dedicated offline to online small and medium business (SMB) Guide and other new resources to help them on this journey.

The offline to online SMB Guide for India is free and publicly available, but Facebook is also pro-actively reaching out to 9 million small businesses across the country to ensure it reaches the businesses who need it the most, it said.

The development is part of the $4.3-million (Rs 32 crore) grant recently announced by Facebook in order to support Indian SMBs with funding at this crucial time. This is part of a $100-million global grant for small businesses across 30 countries.

The key benefit for small businesses is that it offers a way to reach more potential customers online, enabling them to get cash support.

Google India also had last month tied up with third-party online platforms such as Zoho, Swiggy and Dunzo to help SMBs build their digital presence as more customers opt to shop onlineduring the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Facebook Guide has been designed to provide step-by-step directions on how the smallest of businesses can build a digital presence quickly, and reach potential customers online.

It covers Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, and key themes such as building an online presence, mobile storytelling, social media advertising, and creative and performance strategies.

The Guide is available in Hindi and English.

“Facebook is committed to the economic recovery of small businesses. We understand the impact the pandemic has had on their operations, and how critical it is for them to move online and leverage digital to reach new customers and grow in these times. Our new resources are geared to helping the smallest of businesses across geographies move from offline to online with minimum effort," Archana Vohra, Director, SMB, Facebook India, said.

Facebook has also been committed to extending the right skilling support to small businesses through the pandemic. The company is rolling out the next leg of ‘Boost with Facebook’, Facebook’s flagship skilling and learning programme for scaling young businesses, it added.