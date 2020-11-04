Facebook launches dedicated offline to online SMB guide

Apple’s iPad Air 2020: Best of the lot
This tablet almost beats the iPad Pro and is in a perfect compact size for both work and play
This tablet almost beats the iPad Pro and is in a perfect compact size for both work and play
The pros & cons are obvious. Some ‘jugaad’ engineering may help create a safe EV ecosystem
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
The company’s plans to de-commoditise the business and demand through the Centre’s water and sanitation ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Facebook launches dedicated offline to online SMB guide
Social media giant Facebook on Wednesday said it has rolled out a dedicated offline to online small and medium business (SMB) Guide and other new resources to help them on this journey.
The offline to online SMB Guide for India is free and publicly available, but Facebook is also pro-actively reaching out to 9 million small businesses across the country to ensure it reaches the businesses who need it the most, it said.
The development is part of the $4.3-million (Rs 32 crore) grant recently announced by Facebook in order to support Indian SMBs with funding at this crucial time. This is part of a $100-million global grant for small businesses across 30 countries.
The key benefit for small businesses is that it offers a way to reach more potential customers online, enabling them to get cash support.
Google India also had last month tied up with third-party online platforms such as Zoho, Swiggy and Dunzo to help SMBs build their digital presence as more customers opt to shop onlineduring the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the Facebook Guide has been designed to provide step-by-step directions on how the smallest of businesses can build a digital presence quickly, and reach potential customers online.
It covers Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, and key themes such as building an online presence, mobile storytelling, social media advertising, and creative and performance strategies.
The Guide is available in Hindi and English.
“Facebook is committed to the economic recovery of small businesses. We understand the impact the pandemic has had on their operations, and how critical it is for them to move online and leverage digital to reach new customers and grow in these times. Our new resources are geared to helping the smallest of businesses across geographies move from offline to online with minimum effort," Archana Vohra, Director, SMB, Facebook India, said.
Facebook has also been committed to extending the right skilling support to small businesses through the pandemic. The company is rolling out the next leg of ‘Boost with Facebook’, Facebook’s flagship skilling and learning programme for scaling young businesses, it added.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE