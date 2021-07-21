Facebook launches new Sensitive Content Control for Instagram

Facebook is launching a new Sensitive Content Control setting on Instagram, which will allow users to decide how much sensitive content shows up in their Explore tab.

Users can limit sensitive content in recommendations within their explore tab. Currently, the tech giant has certain rules in place to determine what kind of content it show users in places like Explore. These are called it’s Recommendation Guidelines.

“These guidelines were designed to help ensure that we don’t show you sensitive content from accounts you don’t follow. You can think of sensitive content as posts that don’t necessarily break our rules, but could potentially be upsetting to some people — such as posts that may be sexually suggestive or violent,” Facebook explained in a blog post.

The new feature is part of Facebook’s attempt to give users more control over sensitive content. Users can decide to leave things as they are or they can adjust the Sensitive Content Control to see more or less of some types of sensitive content.

“We recognize that everybody has different preferences for what they want to see in Explore, and this control will give people more choice over what they see,” it said.

Users can view the Sensitive Content Control settings from the Account section within Settings on their Instagram profile.

From there, they can decide whether to keep the setting at its default state, Limit, or to see more, Allow, or less of some types of sensitive content, Limit Even More.

Users can change their settings anytime. However, the Allow option will not be available to users under 18.