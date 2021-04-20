Facebook lets users transfer notes and posts to Google Docs, Blogger, WordPress

Facebook will now let users transfer their notes and posts to Google Docs, Blogger and WordPress.com, expanding its data portability tool.

“We’re introducing two new data portability types, Facebook posts and notes. People can now directly transfer their notes and posts to Google Docs, Blogger and WordPress.com,” the company said in a blog post.

“These updates extend the reach of the tool that already enables people to transfer their photos and videos to Backblaze, Dropbox, Google Photos and Koofr,” it said.

In order to better reflect the range of data types people can now transfer to its partners’ services, Facebook has renamed the data portability tool to ‘Transfer Your Information.’

Users can access the same in Facebook settings under ‘Your Facebook Information.’ They can transfer their data by clicking on ‘Transfer Your Information’ and following the prompts, which will take them through a series of steps to help securely transfer the data.

In a bid to ensure privacy and security while transferring data, the platform will ask users to re-enter their password before the transfer starts and encrypt their data as it moves between services, it said.

The social media major plans to continue expanding the data types and partners in the future. It further called for data portability laws as it plans to expand the same.

“The ecosystem we are building to support data portability will not come to fruition without regulation that clarifies which data should be made portable and who is responsible for protecting data once it has been transferred. We hope that today’s updates can help advance conversations with policymakers, developers and experts about these issues,” it said.