Facebook publicly launches music video app Collab

Facebook is launching its experimental collaborative music video app, Collab, with a public release on Apple’s App Store.

The app was launched in private beta as an invite-only test for iOS users back in May, TechCrunch reported.

The app allows users to create short music videos by combining different short videos on the platform. Users can combine up to three videos stacked on top of one another that play in unison. Each “collab” can be a maximum of 15 seconds and will play on a loop.

It is also easier to mix and match different videos to form a collab.

“Swipe left and right on each row of a collab to swap in a new video. We make sure that as you swipe, the videos play at exactly the right moment to be in sync,” reads the feature description on the App Store.

The app is not directly integrated with Facebook. Users can share the collab videos to platforms including Instagram and TikTok once done.

For instance, three musicians can play one part of a song which then can be combined to form a collaborative music video. These videos are then posted to a public “Collab” feed. Users can discover and play new videos from the feed.

The app is currently available for iOS users.

