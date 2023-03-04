Meta announced on Saturday that the maximum video length for Facebook Reels will be extended to 90 seconds. In a video post on Facebook, Meta for Creators stated that users will have the option to create Reels up to 90 seconds.

Meta also announced that ready-made Reels from memories can be created at the tap of a button.

Also read: Meta increases Facebook ads transparency

Another new feature is ‘Grooves’, which allows automatic sync between motions in a video and the beat of the song used, through visual beat technology. ‘Templates’ will provide trending templates for users to create reels, Meta added.

A report by TechCrunch noted that these creative updates were first introduced on Instagram’s Reels last year. It added that the ‘Grooves’ and ‘Templates’ features are similar to a few TikTok features.

Facebook Reels were rolled out in August 2022, with Meta allowing users to cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook.

